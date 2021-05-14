WVU Medicine to open clinic in Glenville ***UPDATED 10:45 a.m.***

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Residents of Glenville and Gilmer County will have better access to WVU Medicine’s specialty care when the Health System opens a clinic at the Waco Center near Glenville State College. The Health System anticipates opening the 10,600 square foot clinic in November, subject to regulatory approvals.

“We at the Glenville State College Foundation are pleased to welcome WVU Medicine as a new partner in providing quality healthcare to the residents of our community,” Sandy Pettit, president of the Foundation, said. “It has long been our goal to expand medical services in Glenville, and this new partnership provides a pathway to that goal.”

Pettit noted that WVU Medicine’s plans will utilize the space at the Waco Center to its fullest potential, as well as offer access to the WVU Medicine network of hospitals and specialists. She emphasized that the Foundation Board and College very much appreciate the long and mutually beneficial relationship with the current healthcare provider, Minnie Hamilton.

“Our decision to move forward with WVU Medicine in no way diminishes the excellent service Minnie Hamilton has provided, and we wish them well moving forward,” she explained.

The WVU Medicine Clinic at the Waco Center will initially offer primary and select specialty care services to the community. Those services, however, are the tip of a deeper and broader network of specialists and subspecialists who do everything from heart and kidney transplants to highly specialized cancer surgeries.

“We’re very excited to work with the Glenville State College Foundation to open this new clinic and offer a variety of services to the community,” Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the West Virginia University Health System, said. “In addition to providing routine care to the residents of the area, the clinic will also serve as an entry point into a much larger and more comprehensive network of specialized care that is coordinated through a common electronic medical record.”

Residents of the area are also encouraged to visit WVUMedicine.org to learn more about the variety of services the WVU Medicine network offers. They can also open a WVUMyChart account by visiting MyWVUChart.com. Through that portal, patients are able to manage their health record, communicate with their providers, and schedule visits.

