FRN offers advice from CDC

By Myra Miller,

County Editor

Gilmer County Family Resource Network is offering the public information from the Centers for Disease Control on “How to stay immune to getting sick.”

In a flier that is being passed out by FRN officials, the CDC recommends six things to boost your immunity. The first thing the organization recommends is Vitamin D.

According to the flier, Vitamin D has been in the spotlight most recently “as research suggests that individuals with vitamin D deficiency are more likely to contract COVID and suffer more severe consequences when they do.” The CDC recommends that you get enough Vitamin D your diet from dairy products, fatty fish or a dietary supplement if necessary if you can't safely get enough from the sun.

Vitamin C impacts immunity in a number of ways. Including a variety of fruits and vegetables in your diet daily can and will help boost your immunity. Sources of Vitamin C include peppers, berries, broccoli, citrus fruits and spinach.

Read more in this week's issue- on stands now!