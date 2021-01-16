Gilmer County Commission starts off 2021 with positive reports

By David Corcoran, Jr.

General Manager

The Fri., Jan. 8, 2020 regular meeting of the Gilmer County Commission was called to order at 9:00 a.m. by senior Commissioner John Bennett and, after the Pledge of Allegiance, the meeting immediately got down to business.

The Commissioners recognized Gilmer County's newest Commissioner, former Sheriff Larry Gerwig who immediately took his seat. The Commissioners then unanimously voted to elect senior Commissioner John Bennett as Commission President for 2021. Then, the three Commissioners pulled out their calendars and went over their various appointments to the County Boards for 2021. After due consideration, the Commissioners agreed on who would be attending which county meetings.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and rush to vaccinate the mountain state's seniors, it was revealed that the DHHR has created a website (vaccinate.wv.gov) so that everyone can remain abreast of when and where the vaccine will be available. For those without internet, the phone number is 1.833.734.0965.

There were several updates regarding the two generators slated to be put into use at the Gilmer County Rec Center and other places around the county. The smaller, trailer-mounted generator has been delivered and is currently safely stowed at the fire department. This generator will be available during emergencies as needed. The second, larger generator has been delivered and the Commission is still looking for someone with appropriate credentials and experience to attach it to the main building at the Rec Center. They are also looking for someone to make the necessary connections to the power poles between cabins to attach the trailer-mounted generator so it will just need to be wheeled into place and connected.

