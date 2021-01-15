MHHS offering free State COVID testing

By Myra Miller,

County Editor

Minnie Hamilton Health System is offering free state COVID-19 screening at both the Glenville and Grantsville locations.

The simultaneous screening tests will be offered Jan. 6th, 12th, 13th, 19th, 20th, 26th and 27th. In Glenville the testing site will be in the parking lot of the WACO Center between 9 a.m. and noon. In Grantsville, the screening tests will be conducted at the MHHS Annex Building between 9 a.m. and noon.

Additional testing is available at both Grantsville and Glenville sites during normal house of operation at no cost to the patient.

MHHS CEO Stephen Whited said “COVID testing is an important tool in minimizing the spread of the virus.” Whited continued by saying “the free state testing is available every Tuesday and Wednesday at both Grantsville and Glenville sites. No cost testing is available 24/7 at our main site in Grantsville and during normal clinic hours in Glenville.”

“We encourage everyone to utilize these services in an effort to keep the community safe,” Whited added. The CEO explained that Minnie Hamilton Health System's goal “is to ensure testing is available to all community members, whether through free state testing or no cost testing programs.” He also said that MHHS continues “to expand our testing abilities.”