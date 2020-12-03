Welcome!
LETTERS TO SANTA BEING ACCEPTED!

Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 16:47 | Written by Cloud Control Panel

How To Get A Letter From Santa Postmarked North Pole (It's Free!)

 

 

Santa wants to read YOUR letter! He gets a subscription to The Glenville Democrat/ Pathfinder Newspapers so let us do the work for you! Send your letters to our email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. OR mail them to PO Box 458, Glenville, WV 26351. The letters will be printed in the December 17th issue- just in time for Santa and his Elves to make those last minute gifts! 

 

Remember, Santa gets a subscription so it's a WONDERFUL gift idea for that someone in your life, even yourself! Call us at 304-462-7309 to subscribe to our newspaper!

