COVID-19 Cancellations

This is a list of local cancellations that we know about as of press time. Please let us know of any others – thanks!

All evening activities at the Gilmer County Senior Center.

Dine-in meals at the Gilmer County Senior Center have been changed to Grab and Go Meals. Home delivery is still in place.

Visitation at Regional Jails has been cancelled for at least two weeks.

Visitation at FCI Gilmer has been suspended.

Easter Egg making and Sale for the Cancer Fund is cancelled for this year.

All events scheduled at the Gilmer County Recreation Center for the next few weeks.

Glenville Utility is closed to the public. Payments can be made through the night drop box. Call 462-7417 for any business questions.

Gilmer County PSD is closed to the public until further notice. Payments can be made through the drop box located on the right of the entrance door. Call 462-4272 for any business issues.

March 24 - Dr. Walsh's Prostate Cancer Screening in Urology Clinic at SJMH

March 28 - Special Singing at the Little Kanawha Independent Baptist Church

March 28 - Weston Rotary Blood Screening

March 29 - March 31 - The revival at Cedar Creek Baptist Church in Cedarville

April 4 - Community Easter Egg Hunt at the Gilmer County Recreation Center

April 4 - Burnsville Volunteer Fire Department's Fish Fry and Smoked Pork Loin Dinner

April 4 - Weston Rotary Blood Screening

April 7 - SJMH Diabetes classes at Ireland

April 18 - The 13th Annual Weston 5K in downtown Weston

April 26 - The Wellness Screening at Flatwoods Walmart