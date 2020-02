“SKY” WINS ELEMENTARY CHAMPIONSHIP - On Saturday, Feb. 15, the Gilmer Elementary Basketball program ended their season with their annual tournament. In a close, 22-19, finish, the #1 Sky team defeated the #3 Liberty to win the championship. Check out this week's sports page for more on the tournament! So, the Sky and three other teams at the Elementary School merits “Folks Who Shine” this week for their participation and good sportsmanship! JM, Sports Editor