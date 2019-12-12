Folks Who Shine Marge Burke receives Statewide Democratic Party's recognition

A Sand Fork lady farmer and politician, the Hon. Marge Burke, was recently honored by the statewide Democratic leadership at a recent confab.

Leading the recognition ceremony was United States Senator Joe Manchin III, who joined with Democratic leaders from throughout West Virginia in honoring Marjorie Burke as one of West Virginia's “Outstanding Democrats of the Year.”

Mrs. Burke was selected by local county leaders for her hard work and dedication to the Democratic Party in Gilmer County. She received the tribute from Democrats assembled at the recent Roosevelt-Kennedy Dinner Celebration in Charleston on Fri., Nov. 15, 2019. This year's special Keynote Speaker was United States Senator Jon Tester (D-MT).

An owner of Sand Fork's Titan Farms with her late husband, Billy, the couple have made part of the state's history over the years, as both served as WV State Delegates, held leadership positions in the House of Delegates, have been honored by the WVU College of Agriculture, and by many other similar organizations. An excellent Parliamentarian, Mrs. Burke also distinguished herself by being named Speaker of the House, upon occasions when the regular Speaker could not serve Ñ the first woman to be named to that position.

Known fondly as “Marge,” she has been honored locally by being named as a West Virginia State Folk Festival Belle, a recognition of which she is very proud. She's also been an avid supporter of the Gilmer County Farm Show and the Farm Bureau's activities. She is now helped by her granddaughter, Mrs. Burke Holvey Friend, who with her husband, manages the Titan Farm's production of award-winning beef cattle.

