Firefighters' Christmas Parade this Saturday at 5 p.m.

By David H. Corcoran, Sr.,

Publisher-Sr. Editor

At 5:00 p.m. on this Sat. evening, Dec. 7, Santa Claus is coming to downtown Glenville in Gilmer County.

You'll see him riding atop a large fire engine during the 12th Annual Gilmer County Volunteer Fire Dept.'s Community Christmas Parade. Afterwards at City Square Park's Gazebo, he will take the time to speak with any children who want to sit on his knee, tell him their Christmas list, and get a bag of treats.

In addition, Smokey Bear will attend and be here as the Parade Marshal, so that's an added benefit for this area's children. After all, Smokey is celebrating his 76th Birthday this year, so should be honored, Mrs. Melissa Hess, a member of the Firefighters Auxiliary, affirms.

It is, consequently, important that parents or grandparents bring their families' children out to enjoy this festive event. Because if enough people and children don't show up as spectators, the firefighters might reassess this event for next year, and decide to drop it as one of their many community service projects, which also keep them very busy.

Parade lineup

The Parade's participating units should line up on College Street at 4 p.m. Sat. in order to allow the event to start at 5 p.m. All community, civic, church, school, and college groups are welcome!

City Square Park's

Breezeway Groups

Also, community organizations wanting to distribute their informational materials, hand out cookies, popcorn, candy, or other treats, like hot chocolate, are to set up in the City Square Park's breezeway by 4 p.m.

Overview

Typically, in communities the size of Glenville, the downtown merchants would sponsor the Christmas Parade, and this is the way it was done here for several decades. In theory, this is a good arrangement for small and larger communities, because it gives the businesses, churches, civic organizations, schools, and youth organizations a chance to show off what their purposes are by way of their colorful floats or marching unit banners.

To the contrary, in downtown Glenville, we have very few merchants who are able to donate their time to make this civic event successful. Likewise, very few civic clubs are functioning anymore, due to the age of their memberships. Worse yet, a parade takes a massive organizational effort on the part of the volunteers. And, the Volunteer Firefighters have that muscle to get the job done.

Unfortunately, at that time of the year, early December's tricky and harsh weather often seems to work against this event, therefore dress appropriately for either rain or snow. At the same time, the weather for the past few years has blessed this local Firefighters Christmas Parade with good, clement weather.

Finally, we Gilmer County residents are thankful that in 2008, the Gilmer County Volunteer Fire Dept. and its Auxiliary members decided that this area needed a bone fide Christmas Parade for the benefit of our families and children. If they didn't take it over, local people would be forced to drive long distances to neighboring communities to let their kids see and enjoy a Holiday Parade.

Hence, it's important for each one of us citizens to figure out how we can help the local firefighters make this 2019 Christmas Parade a great success. Most of us will just attend it, and have a lot of fun in doing so. However, many active area groups, such as the schools, churches, community associations, businesses, 4-H Clubs, among others, may desire to enter a float or display in the parade. If so, contact Melissa at 304-804-2008 to sign up.

So, get ready Gilmer Countians, for the 2019 Christmas Parade on this Saturday evening!

It should be a great one, as usual.