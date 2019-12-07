Mayor Fitz stresses Free Parking & Roundabout be aware

By David H. Corcoran, Sr.,

Publisher-Sr. Editor

The Mon., Dec. 2 City Council meeting was a short one, without much business on the agenda.

One of the main items presented was that the Mayor was informed by the DOH that traffic in the Roundabout area (GSC's North Entrance) would not be much effected for about one month, due to work mainly on utility lines. Good news!

Secondly, East Main Street will be cordoned off at 3 p.m. on this Sat., Dec. 7 to make way for the Gilmer County Volunteer Fire Dept.'s Christmas Parade at 5 p.m.

Also, Mayor Fitzpatrick invites the public to visit and shop in Glenville during the Yuletide period and emphasizes that parking is free in the downtown during December.

Other business reviewed the city's solid financial position with 42 percent of the fiscal year behind, Revenues are at 59 percent, while expenditures only at 37 percent.

Before the short meeting adjourned, Dr. David Corcoran, Sr., local newspaper publisher, thanked Mayor Fitzpatrick for his excellent Welcome to Glenville Address at the 2019 Gilmer County Veterans Parade & Program on Nov. 9; the Volunteer Fire Dept. for the delicious meal afterwards at the Historical Society; and City Council for making City Square Park available to kickoff the Veterans Day's 100th Anniversary Celebration.

Finally, adjourning the City Council, the Mayor announced that the next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 at City Hall and wished everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.