Celebrating 100 years of the Parades in America

Welcome all military Veterans, your families, and friends to Gilmer County this Saturday for the 5th Annual Veterans Parade & Program, honoring our area's Veterans, the Centennial of Veterans Parades, and Dedication of the city's new Historic Marker!

The Glenville Democrat/Pathfinder newspapers with the Gilmer County Historical Society, along with many area Veterans, are, once again, pleased to sponsor this patriotic parade and program on this Sat., Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. in downtown Glenville.

Like last year, all area Veterans and their families are encouraged to participate in Gilmer County's extra special 2019 parade events, which generally conclude by noon, thereby not placing in jeopardy any family's Saturday routines.

Although Veterans Day itself is actually on next Mon., Nov. 11, and since many of our younger Veterans work on that day, Saturday is a better day for all concerned, at both the newspaper office and Historical Society, as well.

The Veterans Day Parade and Program starts at the City Square Park with music, compliments of Glenville State College's Associate Professor of Music Dr. Jason Barr.

At this time, coffee and hot chocolate will be available in the park, due to the kindness of the County's Volunteer Fire Dept. and area restaurants.

The Invocation will be given by the Rev. Cody Ford, the new pastor at Good Shepherd Catholic Church.

Upon starting the park phase of the program, city Mayor Dennis Fitzpatrick, a Veteran himself, will welcome all visitors to this community and county.

Then, Mrs. Melissa Hess, of the Gilmer County Volunteer Fire Dept.'s Auxiliary, will sing the National Anthem.

A Flag Unit Color Guard will present the colors.

Also, thanks to the Calhoun County Civil Air Patrol and the Gilmer County Girl Scouts for their volunteering to participate in this program.

This is the 5th year of the Veterans Parade, and giving our American military service personnel what they richly deserve Ñ recognition, respect, and thankfulness for their service. Indeed, on this morning, “Thank a Veteran for his or her service and dedication to our Great Nation!”

Yes, we, at Glenville's newspapers and the Historical Society, anticipate that many more Veterans will participate. It's all for them and our local citizens, who want to express their gratitude to them. Already the local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) has agreed to march or ride in the parade. Also, veterans working at the federal prison expressed interest in participating this year, too.

In addition, families of deceased veterans are encouraged to carry their photographs in the parade.

The March

All those present will march or ride up the street- a short distance- to the Historic Holt House Museum's front porch, where there'll be a brief Veterans program, starting with dedicating our area's new Historical Marker, also related to Gilmer County's Veterans of an earlier war.

Jeff Miller speaks

For this dedication, the main outside speaker will be Mr. Jeff Miller, a native Gilmer Countian, retired State Police Commander, and a Veteran, being a U.S. Army Ranger serving along the then (1980s) Iron Curtain in Germany. After mustering out in 1983, he came back to the county for a brief stint in the WV Oil Fields here and, later, 30+ years of law enforcement experience all over the state. He wanted to get closer to his Gilmer roots, having grown up in Shock, the son of Mrs. Mavis Miller and the late Arlyn Bly Miller. Also, he states that by honoring the Veterans of past wars here, he feels good about giving back to his home county.

The inside program

The parade group will then enter the Historical Society's Annex for the inside program.

Miss Keely McWhirter, Gilmer County Girl Scout, will lead the “Pledge of Allegiance.”

Historical Society President Steve Ostaff, a Veteran of the Iraq War, will read, “In Flanders Field,” in honor of the 100th Anniversary of Veterans Day ceremonies in America.

State Delegate Brent Boggs, a real friend of Veterans in the State Legislature, will lead off with his remarks.

Then, Dr. Gary Morris, Glenville State College's Interim Provost/Academic Vice-President and a Veteran himself, will deliver the main 15 minute address. He promises to deal with Veterans issues, as he sees them. His plans for a stronger Veterans participation program should be of interest to all attendees. Also, he's an accomplished researcher in biomedical sciences coming here to GSC from Vanderbilt University in 2008. In the U.S. Navy in the early 1990s, he had been a diver, being trained in underwater maintenance and repair exercises. He also was involved in basic underwater medicine and physics and shipboard firefighting and damage control Ñ very interesting service!

There will be a moment of silent prayer for those Veterans who we lost this past year, notably WW II Veterans Herman Nutter and Warren Metheny, among others- missing but not forgotten!

The program ends with the playing of TAPS by the talented GSC Music student Kristie Taylor, with appreciation to Professor Emeritus Harry Rich.

The Society will provide the space for this year's program in the Holt House Museum's Annex just like in years past. Plenty of chairs for older Veterans!

At noon when the program is over, people can remain for a light luncheon, sponsored by the Gilmer County Volunteer Fire Dept. and served by the Weston American Legion Post No. 33's teenage baseball team, composed of players from Gilmer, Calhoun, and Lewis counties. This option for lunch is new this year, due to the generosity of our Volunteer Fire Dept. and Fire Chief Martin Hess's family and friends. Thanks to them for adding more color, meaning, and thankfulness to this Veterans Celebration.

Conclusion

The morning program will end with the Lighting of a Memorial Candle by VFW Chaplain Rick Lawson and Benediction by retired Pastor and Veteran Kenny Fisher, 1st Baptist Church of Glenville.

See the related “Corcoran Column!” But, whatever, do join us for this “Salute to our area's Vets,” on this Saturday morning.

As in the past, the emcee will be David H. Corcoran, Sr., Glenville Newspaper Publisher, with help from his staff and the Historical Society's members.