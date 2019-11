DATE UPDATE: Watch out for all of the little “Ghosts and Goblins” dashing through most of our Gilmer County communities “Trick or Treating” on this Thurs. evening, Oct. 31, but the City of Glenville's was changed to 6:30-to-8:00 p.m. on this Sat., Nov. 2, due to the rainy weather being predicted for Thursday.

And, the countywide “Trunk or Treat” has been rescheduled from 5-to-6:30 p.m. at the Sue Morris Sports Complex on Saturday.