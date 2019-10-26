County Commissioners hear Poor Farm update by Jim Bailey; Plan for Future Events

By David Corcoran, Jr.

General Manager

The Fri., Oct. 18, 2019 meeting of the Gilmer County Commission was called to order at 9 a.m. by Commissioner John Bennett, and, after the Pledge of Allegiance, the meeting immediately got down to business.

President of the Gilmer County Historic Landmarks Preservation Committee, Mr. Jim Bailey, appeared again to speak before the Commissioners. “I'm still here,” he reported and elaborated on his continuing attempts to preserve the Gilmer County Poor Farm Infirmary Building at the Gilmer County Rec Center. He is working on two grants: One to “do a study” on how best to approach the renovations and the second grant to actually “do the work”. However, this year's fund finding attempts have run dry and next year's deadline will be March 31, 2020.

