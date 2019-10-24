Former Gilmer Assessor charged with Felony Child Abuse Oct. 20

By Myra Chico,

County Editor

A former Gilmer County Assessor was arrested on Oct. 20, 2019 on a felony child abuse charge.

Leisa Carol Dean, 46, of Norris Road in Glenville was charged with one felony count of child abuse by Glenville Police Patrolman J. R. Braniff. He was assisted by West Virginia State Police Senior Trooper N. K. Mires.

The complaint, written by Braniff, states that he received a call from Glenville Police Chief Ben Huffman at 1:06 a.m. advising Braniff of a domestic situation at 410 Norris Road. Braniff said that he contacted Mires, who assisted on the call.

Braniff said he arrived on the scene at 1:10 a.m. “and immediately made contact with the victim.” The victim is a juvenile male. The boy “advised us that she (Dean) came home intoxicated around 1200 hours (midnight) and was being aggressive throwing things around the house.”

The juvenile apparently reported to the police “that Mr. and Mrs. Dean began arguing and woke him and his brother.” Braniff said that “once they were out of bed, he advised that his mother had gotten mad about him unplugging the computer and she slapped him on the left side of his face.”

Braniff wrote that the juvenile son “stepped outside the home, not long after Mr. Dean” and his older brother “were walking out to the truck. Mr. Dean stated he was taking his brother to the emergency room for an injury to his hand. The father also advised the son to call 911 and report the issue to the police.”

Leisa Dean was arrested and lodged in Central Regional Jail. She was then released on a $5,000 cash or surety bond. She has requested a court appointed attorney.

A hearing has not yet been set in this case.