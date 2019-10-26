Downtown beautification promised to City Council by GSC club

By David H. Corcoran, Sr.,

Publisher-Sr. Editor

Beautification hasn't been on the City Council's agenda in a long time, but it came up big and promising at the recent Council meeting. Volunteer help is coming to help revitalize the look of Glenville's downtown Business District.

In appearing before City Council at its Mon., Oct. 7 public meeting, Ms. Taylor Brumfield, representing Glenville State College's Arts Society, offered to have the Society members repaint the sidewalk benches. “We want to help beautify the city,” she states.

The original benches and decorations came from the art students of the various schools in Gilmer County: High School, Troy, Normantown, and Sand Fork, plus the Calhoun-Gilmer Career Center. Their artistic endeavors highlighted their own particular schools. On the other hand, and as years have passed, the paint has faded or been marred on several by the harsh weather and usage.

The GSC Arts Society's estimated budget for the repainting project is $2,000, which is for the paint and related supplies. After making some budget transfers, City Council approved this grant expenditure for the GSC Arts Society later in the meeting.

Mayor Dennis Fitzpatrick thanked Ms. Brumfield and the GSC Arts Society's members for taking on this public project, which may begin when all of the supplies have been purchased.

On into the meeting, the Mayor expressed elation that the city's financials look so promising after 27 percent of the fiscal year had passed in September. The Revenues collected are at 31 percent of the budget, while the Expenditures are at only 26 percent. “We're in good shape,” he states with a smile.

In the Mayor's Comments, Mr. Fitzpatrick announced several big upcoming events.

