GSC alumni news ... Local business firm's Pres. Greg Smith turns SLS over to daughter

It's a new chapter for SLS Land & Energy Development.

The company has a new president, Sarah Smith, who is taking over for her father, Greg. A 1976 graduate of Glenville State College, Mr. Smith has built a small Glenville business into a statewide land and energy development enterprise over the past four decades.

The company has a new office in Beckley after SLS and ESI Services combined under the SLS name earlier this year.

And it has a new look after adopting a brand refresh.

“In 2018, SLS celebrated 40 years in business. This year, the company has continued to grow and expand,” Sarah Smith states. “It's an exciting time for the company, and it's only going to get better.”

Since 1978, SLS has been providing dependable surveying, engineering, aerial mapping and 3D scanning services.

