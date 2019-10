By Myra Chico,

County Editor

The Spring WV General Summative Assessment of Gilmer County School students showed that most grade level students are close to meeting or are exceeding state standards.

Students all across WV, who are in the third through eighth grade, must take the WV General Summative Assessment annually. The test measures proficiency in math, English and science. High School Juniors are assessed through the SAT test.

