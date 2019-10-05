Skinner, Clem to resign; Federal Deferment Agreement in place but has to be approved By Judge

By Myra Chico,

A deferment agreement is in place for a Gilmer County Magistrate and a Lewis County Magistrate, but a federal judge has yet to sign off on the deal.

Gilmer County Magistrate Alton L. Skinner II, 58, of Sand Fork, and Lewis County Magistrate Roger D. Clem, 47, of Weston, have worked out a deal with U. S. Attorneys that would allow them to avoid convictions, but require them to resign within seven days of the agreement going into effect.

Skinner and Clem were both indicted on conspiracy, wire fraud, mail fraud and obstruction of justice. Skinner was additionally charged with lying to a federal agent.

