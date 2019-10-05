Gilmer County FFA Forestry team moves on to Nationals!

In the FFA world, the Forestry Contest is one that has some history in Gilmer County- going back almost 20 years.

The contest is made up of many parts as it: requires students to identify trees; cruise timber for diameter, tree height, and board feet volume; identify forest equipment; use a compass to find the direction and then pace off a distance; understand forest business and math; and have an understanding of general forestry knowledge.

"It's one of the most fun contests there is, but it is also one of hardest contest to prepare for with all of the different parts," explains FFA advisor Nick Cox.

Read more about the FFA in this week's issue- on stands now!