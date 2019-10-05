Welcome!
Glenville State College - Apply

Gilmer County FFA Forestry team moves on to Nationals!

Published on Saturday, 05 October 2019 16:23 | Written by Cloud Control Panel

 

In the FFA world, the Forestry Contest is one that has some history in Gilmer County- going back almost 20 years.

The contest is made up of many parts as it: requires students to identify trees; cruise timber for diameter, tree height, and board feet volume; identify forest equipment; use a compass to find the direction and then pace off a distance; understand forest business and math; and have an understanding of general forestry knowledge.

"It's one of the most fun contests there is, but it is also one of hardest contest to prepare for with all of the different parts," explains FFA advisor Nick Cox.

 

Read more about the FFA in this week's issue- on stands now!

Search

Login Form

Who's Online

We have 7 guests and no members online


Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Joomla template created with Artisteer.