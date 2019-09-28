Felony and Misdemeanor Charges lodged against a Delaware Man

By Myra Chico,

County Editor

A Delaware man was arrested on felony burglary and misdemeanor destruction of property charges.

Shane James Talvacchio, 20, of Wilmington, DE was charged with night time burglary and destruction of property by Glenville Police Patrolman J. T. Braniff.

According to the criminal complaint, filed by Braniff, he says that on Thurs., Sept. 5, he was contacted by Glenville Police Chief Ben Huffman about a nonactive breaking and entering at 706 Walnut Street.

