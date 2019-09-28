Welcome!
Glenville State College - Apply

Felony and Misdemeanor Charges lodged against a Delaware Man

Published on Saturday, 28 September 2019 16:54 | Written by Cloud Control Panel

By Myra Chico,

County Editor

 

A Delaware man was arrested on felony burglary and misdemeanor destruction of property charges.

Shane James Talvacchio, 20, of Wilmington, DE was charged with night time burglary and destruction of property by Glenville Police Patrolman J. T. Braniff.

According to the criminal complaint, filed by Braniff, he says that on Thurs., Sept. 5, he was contacted by Glenville Police Chief Ben Huffman about a nonactive breaking and entering at 706 Walnut Street.

 

Read more in this week's issue- on stands now!

Search

Login Form

Who's Online

We have 12 guests and no members online


Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Joomla template created with Artisteer.