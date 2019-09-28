County Commission looks ahead to local need for broadband

By David Corcoran, Jr.

General Manager

The Fri., Sept. 20, 2019 meeting of the Gilmer County Commission was called to order at 9 a.m. by President Brian Kennedy, and, after the Pledge of Allegiance, the meeting immediately got down to business.

At 9 a.m. Jeff Campbell spoke to the Commissioners in his capacity as the President of the Economic Development Association to ask for some paperwork to be approved. The paperwork was necessary to pick up some “leftover funds” from the Community Development Block Grant so the broadband line could be funded between Glenville and the Braxton County line. This is the first chance that the county has had to use last year's broadband engineering report and Campbell is excited to move forward. The paperwork was read, discussed, and approved.

