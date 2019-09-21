Welcome!
GCBOE takes State-Mandated Action Against Student who Confessed to “Bomb Threat”

Published on Saturday, 21 September 2019

By David Corcoran, Jr.,

General Manager

 

At 5:03 p.m. on Thurs., Sept. 12, 2019, a special meeting of the Gilmer County Board of Education was convened to discuss the possible expulsion of a GCHS student.

Present were Superintendent Patricia Lowther; BOE President Doug Cottrill; Vice-President Devin Shackleford; and Board Members Dave Ramezan and Robert Minigh. Board Member Tammy Huffman was absent. After the official roll call, the Pledge of Allegiance was said and the meeting got down to business.

 

