Folks Who Shine 09.19.2019

GSC Student with Hearing Loss Awarded Scholarship from EarQ & the NFL Players Association's PAF

Jacob Hartman, an incoming freshman at Glenville State College, was one of five recipients of the nationwide student-athlete scholarship from EarQ and the NFL Players Association's Professional Athletes Foundation.

EarQ and the NFLPA have been tackling issues surrounding hearing loss since the partnership began in 2011. The scholarship program was born in 2015 in an effort to inspire a new generation of athletes who have overcome challenges surrounding their hearing loss and are pursuing higher education.

