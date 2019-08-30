IMPORTANT NOTICE!!!

Travel From Glenville to Burnsville

To Be Blocked Early September For Repairs

ATTENTION MOTORISTS: A & O Railroad will begin repairs / replacement of the railroad crossings at the two Burnsville locations. On September 5-6, the tracks in town will be closed from 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. with only emergency vehicle crossing access. You will need to make necessary arrangements if you're coming from or going to work during these times. Then on September 7-8, the crossing going out of town toward Glenville will be closed during these same times, however there will be no non-emergency access available. You will need to find alternate detours. If you have questions or concerns, please call A & O Railroad at 304.472.5690.