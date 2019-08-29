Welcome!
Welcome Congressman McKinley

Published on Thursday, 29 August 2019

U.S. Congressman David McKinley (R-1st Dist.) is scheduled to come to Gilmer County and Glenville on this Fri., Aug. 30.

He makes these periodic visits to meet with us Gilmer Countians and to see if he can be helpful to us in the U.S. Congress or at the seat of American government in Washington, with the dozens of Federal Government agencies. Most importantly, we can always use more assistance from Washington because it's badly needed, especially in these Oil & Gas Fields. So, Welcome Congressman McKinley!

