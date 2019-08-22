After serious bomb scare, classes resume at GCHS

At approximately 0955 hours on this date (Thurs. 8/22/19), Glenville City Police Department was notified by Gilmer County High School Principal of a bomb threat they had received.

At 1006 hours students were evacuated to a secure building in the city nearby. Gilmer County Fire Department closed all roads leading to the High School at 1010 hours.

Gilmer County High School was locked down at 1012 hours and school personnel along with officers from Glenville City Police, Gilmer County Sheriff’s Department, and the West Virginia State Police began a thorough search of the premises. According to City Police Chief Benton "Ben" Huffman, at 1300 hours the sweep was completed with no signs of a bomb or material to make a bomb on the property.

At 1320 hours students were back in the building and classes resumed as scheduled for the remainder of the day. West Virginia State Police will be continuing the investigation further.

Editorial Note: We editors thank Eric Squires, Emergency Services Director, for the above news release. Great summary, Eric. Of further note, Principal Steve Shuff states that the staff and students and staff are safe and no one was injured in the school's evacuation. Then, the students went back to their classes.