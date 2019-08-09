Glenville Newspapers win awards at the Press Confab

In competition with 1,400 other entries, the Glenville Democrat and Glenville Pathfinder were able to nail down several awards in a West Virginia Press AssociationÕs Better Newspaper Contest, judged by the New Jersey association.

David Corcoran, Sr. won a 1st Place for the Best Newspaper Column writing. The NJ judges noted that the column contained a lot of good community information in it and was folksy. Additionally, in the same category, Myra Chico took the 2nd Place prize plaque for mainly her touching memories of her Christmas dog, “Oslo.”

Corcoran, Sr. also took a 3rd Place in the Best Editorial competition, and Myra Chico landed a 2nd Place for being a Best News Columnist.

In the Advertising category, David Corcoran, Jr. garnered a 2nd Place for a Half Page ad with Best Spot Color. In addition, he was complemented with another 2nd Place for a Photo Essay of the Mysti-Con, a Fantasy Club Convention.

And, the entire News Staff was honored for its coverage of several local government issues.

Finally, both the Democrat & Pathfinder was honored by its efforts at Community Service with a 2nd Place for sponsoring the Annual Veterans Parade & Program and the Community Easter Egg Hunt.

Corcoran Sr. states, “We were most gratified to win so many awards as individuals, but the true mark for a successful newspaper is what it does for its community. We, consequently, treasure our service award the most.”