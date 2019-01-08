Folks Who Shine 08.01.2019

A MOUNTAINEER BOYS STATE COMMENDATION - John Harper (r), along with three other GCHS seniors (not pictured), got congratulated at this summer's Mountaineer Boys State by U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV). The weeklong citizenship camp, sponsored by the American Legion, takes place at Jackson's Mill, Lewis County annually. Young John Harper states, "It was a great learning experience." Hence, John Harper, as well as his classmates Ty Haley, Zane Cogar, and Andrew Liu, are all to be commended for achieving this noble distinction all Boys State graduates and in Gilmer County, "Folks Who Shine!" David H. Corcoran, Sr., Publisher-Sr. Editor