2019 07 19 Gilmer County Commission Agenda

GILMER COUNTY COMMISSION

AGENDA for REGULAR MEETING

July 19, 2019 @ 9:00 AM

Location: Gilmer County Courthouse – Commission Office – 10 Howard Street, Glenville, WV

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. PLEDGE of ALLEGIANCE TO THE US FLAG

III. PUBLIC COMMENTS

IV. APPOINTMENTS

9:15- Jeff Campbell-Broadband Grant

9:30- Patrick Marozzi-Advantage Technology

9:45- Jim Bailey-Poor Farm /White Building and Appointment of Historic Landmarks members

V. ROUTINE BUSINESS: Discussion and/or action on:

1) Exonerations and/or Consolidations

2) Approve Estate Qualifications and Estate Settlements

3) Board Appointments and/or Resignations:

a) Board Seats open on the:

1) Gilmer County Parks and Recreation Center Board Members

2) Gilmer County Board of Health Members-Betty Smith and David Bishop-4 year term

3) Paul Moss to replace Dewell Spence on Gilmer County Health Center Board

4) Budget Revisions

5) Budget Control Report – None

6) Approve Invoices for Payment

7) Approve County Commission Minutes

8) Receipt of County Board Minutes:

a) Gilmer County Health Department-April 9, 2019

b) Lewis-Gilmer E911Totals for dispatched calls

VI. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

a) Quote from Camel Technologies for cameras

VII. NEW BUSINESS: Discussion and/or action on:

a) Request from Angel Ball Payroll/Bookkeeper help with financial statements

b) Courthouse Facilities Improvement Grant

c) Computers in County Clerk and Assessor’s offices need to be updated

VIII. OTHER BUSINESS

FYI-Women’s restroom roof is leaking

Audit Report of Gilmer County Board of Health for Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2018

IX. EXECUTIVE SESSION AS NEEDED

X. ADJOURNMENT - NEXT MEETING: August 2, 2019