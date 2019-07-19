2019 07 19 Gilmer County Commission Agenda

GILMER COUNTY COMMISSION
AGENDA for REGULAR MEETING
July 19, 2019 @ 9:00 AM
Location: Gilmer County Courthouse – Commission Office – 10 Howard Street, Glenville, WV
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. PLEDGE of ALLEGIANCE TO THE US FLAG
III. PUBLIC COMMENTS
IV. APPOINTMENTS
9:15- Jeff Campbell-Broadband Grant
9:30- Patrick Marozzi-Advantage Technology
9:45- Jim Bailey-Poor Farm /White Building and Appointment of Historic Landmarks members
V. ROUTINE BUSINESS: Discussion and/or action on:
1) Exonerations and/or Consolidations
2) Approve Estate Qualifications and Estate Settlements
3) Board Appointments and/or Resignations:
a) Board Seats open on the:
1) Gilmer County Parks and Recreation Center Board Members
2) Gilmer County Board of Health Members-Betty Smith and David Bishop-4 year term
3) Paul Moss to replace Dewell Spence on Gilmer County Health Center Board
4) Budget Revisions
5) Budget Control Report – None
6) Approve Invoices for Payment
7) Approve County Commission Minutes
8) Receipt of County Board Minutes:
a) Gilmer County Health Department-April 9, 2019
b) Lewis-Gilmer E911Totals for dispatched calls
VI. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
a) Quote from Camel Technologies for cameras
VII. NEW BUSINESS: Discussion and/or action on:
a) Request from Angel Ball Payroll/Bookkeeper help with financial statements
b) Courthouse Facilities Improvement Grant
c) Computers in County Clerk and Assessor’s offices need to be updated
VIII. OTHER BUSINESS
FYI-Women’s restroom roof is leaking
Audit Report of Gilmer County Board of Health for Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2018
IX. EXECUTIVE SESSION AS NEEDED
X. ADJOURNMENT - NEXT MEETING: August 2, 2019