Broadband Study Now Underway

By Myra Chico,
Staff Reporter
A Wise, Virginia company
has been selected to
do the necessary study to
begin getting broadband
services all over Gilmer
and Braxton Counties.
Thompson and Litton has
been awarded the project.
A contract is not yet in place,
but Project Manager Eric
Price said the contract is in
the works.
Price said, “we have already
started some work.
We have had a kick off
meeting and are doing some
preliminary work at this
time.”
Gilmer County’s Economic
Development
Agency President Jeff
Campbell attended the August
24 Gilmer County
Commission meeting. He
told the commissioners that
in order to get the full study
underway “we just need to
finalize the contract with
the commissions of Gilmer
and Braxton Counties and
the EDA.”
