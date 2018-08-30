Broadband Study Now Underway

By Myra Chico,

Staff Reporter

A Wise, Virginia company

has been selected to

do the necessary study to

begin getting broadband

services all over Gilmer

and Braxton Counties.

Thompson and Litton has

been awarded the project.

A contract is not yet in place,

but Project Manager Eric

Price said the contract is in

the works.

Price said, “we have already

started some work.

We have had a kick off

meeting and are doing some

preliminary work at this

time.”

Gilmer County’s Economic

Development

Agency President Jeff

Campbell attended the August

24 Gilmer County

Commission meeting. He

told the commissioners that

in order to get the full study

underway “we just need to

finalize the contract with

the commissions of Gilmer

and Braxton Counties and

the EDA.”





For the rest of the story, please pick up a copy of the Glenville Pathfinder at many local locations, or call Sara at 1.304.462.7309 for subscription information!