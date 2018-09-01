‘Friends of the Poor Farm’ now being formed; meeting on Mon., Sept. 3

By David H. Corcoran, Sr.,
Publisher-Editor
How appropriate for “Labor Day!”
On next Mon., Sept. 3 from 5-
to-7 p.m., the first meeting of the
“Friends of the Poor Farm Infirmary”
— a new civic organization
— will meet at the Gilmer County
Rec Center’s white frame building.
Steve Ostaff, the Gilmer
County Historical Society’s President
and an Iraq War veteran, asks
those members of the public who
are interested in preserving the Poor
Farm to meet there at that time.
In hitting the ground running after
the Parks & Recreation
Commission’s Board gave their
reprieve of the building’s potential
demolition, Mr. Ostaff says, “Bring...
For the rest of the story, please pick up a copy of the Glenville Pathfinder at many local locations, or call Sara at 1.304.462.7309 for subscription information!