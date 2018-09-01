Gilmer Commissioners meet with Prosecutor In Executive Session: ‘No action taken’ on his ‘demands’

By Myra Chico,
Staff Reporter
No action was taken during an
executive session at the ending of
the August 24 meeting of the Gilmer
County Commission.
The commissioner said they were
going into executive session at
10:11 a.m. After all the employees
and spectators left the room, Gilmer
County Prosecuting Attorney
Gerry Hough walked into the executive
session at 10:20 a.m.
Hough was scheduled to speak
to the commissioners at 9:15 a.m.,
but was detained in a hearing in
Gilmer County Circuit Court. Because
a juvenile had not arrived for
court at the appointed time, Hough
was able to break away from court
for a few minutes to meet with the
commissioners.
Hough knocked on the closed
door to the commission meeting
room and was admitted to the executive
session...
