“MIKE MORNINGSTAR: TO THE WORKING MAN”

Approximately 100 people came to the airing of the movie entitled with the above name at the GSC Fine Arts Bldg. last Fri. evening, Aug. 3. They were not disappointed in seeing the first local showing of the movie about the county’s singer/song writer/folk artist. Mike Morningstar (right). To-date, the local movie, which has also received NYC Movie Fest accolades, was initiated by the Gilmer Public Library in order to preserve the truly Appalachian/West Virginia music of Mike Morningstar, who is standing with his brother, Steve, also a Folk Festival singer and song writer.

The movie traced the life of this popular Gilmer County singer/musician/song writer, but sadly neuropathy has numbed his hands so that he can’t play the guitar and his signature “Hickory Stick Violin” much anymore, the later of which sparked much applause when it came up in the movie. Mike is truly, perhaps, West Virginia’s “Woody Guthrie.” A few years ago when he regularly played at Glenville’s Pub, the dancing to his upbeat sound became so intense that the building rocked back and forth.

So, for bringing so much joy into the lives of area people, this above duo, who often worked together as a team in song writing, are definitely deserving of this week’s “Folks Who Shine” honor! DHC, Sr., Editor