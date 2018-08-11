Preserving Gilmer’s Past: County Commission Hears Plea Regarding Poor Farm Infirmary

The Fri., August 3, 2018 meeting of the Gilmer County Commission was called to order at 9:00 a.m. by President Larry Chapman, and, after the Pledge of Allegiance, the meeting immediately got down to business.

At 9:30, the Commissioners met with Jim Bailey of the Landmarks Commission to discuss his findings regarding the old Poor Farm Infirmary up at the Gilmer County Rec Center. In the last 30 days, Bailey had met up with a historical architect and, with his assistance, had given the building a thorough examination. “The building is sound” Bailey happily told the Commissioners citing that the water leak had been from a city water line, and, thus, not been as damaging as tainted flood waters would be. Using the appropriate month’s water bill, he estimated 3,000 gallons of water had, indeed, poured down from an upper floor, but the architect pointed out that damage done inside amounted to ceiling and drywall damage – there was no structural damage.

See this weeks paper for the rest of the story...