Welcome!
Glenville State College - Apply

GCVFD seeks upgrade: Purchases Pumper Truck

Published on Saturday, 11 August 2018 13:25 | Written by Myra Chico, Staff Reporter

FireTruck81018

A GREAT BARGAIN $1.00

The Gilmer County Volunteer Fire Department (GCVFD) has added another vehicle to the fleet.

A 1985 International Pumper Truck was purchased for $1 from the Fellowsville Volunteer Fire Department recently according to GCVFD Chief Martin Hess. He added that the Pumper will be located at the Sand Fork station once it is ready to be placed in service.

Hess reported that Fellowsville is in Preston County. He said that fire department wanted to give the pumper truck to GCVFD, but they were not able to make it a gift. “The way their board is set up,” Hess said, “they had to sell it. They wanted to donate it to us,” he added. “They priced it at $1.00 to make everything legal,” he explained.

See this weeks paper for the rest of the story...

Search

Login Form

Who's Online

We have 17 guests and no members online


Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Joomla template created with Artisteer.