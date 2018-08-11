GCVFD seeks upgrade: Purchases Pumper Truck

A GREAT BARGAIN $1.00

The Gilmer County Volunteer Fire Department (GCVFD) has added another vehicle to the fleet.

A 1985 International Pumper Truck was purchased for $1 from the Fellowsville Volunteer Fire Department recently according to GCVFD Chief Martin Hess. He added that the Pumper will be located at the Sand Fork station once it is ready to be placed in service.

Hess reported that Fellowsville is in Preston County. He said that fire department wanted to give the pumper truck to GCVFD, but they were not able to make it a gift. “The way their board is set up,” Hess said, “they had to sell it. They wanted to donate it to us,” he added. “They priced it at $1.00 to make everything legal,” he explained.

See this weeks paper for the rest of the story...