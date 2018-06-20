Folk Festival News: What the Conrad Motel changes means for the WV State Folk Festival patrons

The Conrad Motel has long been near and dear to the hearts and minds of many senior Folk Festival regulars, and it is sad to say that the Conrad's glory days as a motel are long behind it. Glenville State College has owned the Conrad now for a couple of years and the business has been in steep decline over the past few decades.

None of this has escaped the attention of Dr. Tracy Pellett, GSC's President, who sees the potential of the "Conrad Motel" as something more meaningful or the community. His vision includes not only giving it a complete remodel, but by rebranding it the Riverfront Residence, and transforming it into a college Residence Hall that can house up to 85 students, which will in turn bring more opportunities for downtown businesses.

The community may prosper from turning the former Conrad Motel into a new dorm in the long run, but what about the future of the WV State Folk Festival and its future? Many of the visitors that come from out of town would stay in the Conrad and listen to the folk music being played from the balcony, or various bluegrass bands would play their tunes in the Conrad parking lot.

There is no reason to worry folks! The Conrad isn't just changing to better the downtown businesses and the college's bottom line, but Dr. Pellett is considering opening up the Riverfront Residence to the public for Folk Festival patrons during Folk Festival only. The only difference that there would be for those who regularly stayed in the Conrad during the Folk Festival, is that the rooms will be renovated and the balcony of the Riverfront covered up (as seen in GSC's graphic above).

As of right now, renovations within the former Conrad continue at this moment and is likely to be open to visitors for next year's State Folk Festival. The college has already opened up the Bluegrass Education Center in the 10 East Main St building, which will be ready to go this Folk Festival weekend! Go inside and check out another way that GSC is participating in the cultural festivities!

Dr. Pellett is quite aware of the growing concerns over the Conrad's renovations and especially those who had booked rooms in the Conrad Motel prior to its renovation. Despite the various misunderstandings that some people had for Dr. Pellett's intentions for the future of the old Conrad Motel, he has offered for this year that anyone who had booked a room in the Conrad a room in Goodwin Hall at the college for the duration of the festivities. Glenville State College proves its commitment to being a member of the Gilmer County community, and neighborly to Folk Festival Patrons! Our thanks go out to Dr. Pellett, and all of Glenville State College for its involvement and good-will!