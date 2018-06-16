IT’S ALWAYS A “HAPPY FATHER’S DAY”

When a father and mother can get out and cheer on their youngsters in a youth baseball game. On last Sat., June 9, Doug Beall (r-l) and his wife, Allison, saw their boys play baseball all day at the Sue Morris Sports Complex in a Gilmer County Pony League face off with teams from Buckhannon and other cities from afar. They were pretty tired at 5 p.m. when getting supper at Tudor’s Biscuit World, but they said that the experience for their boys was worth it. Doug is the Coach of the Normantown Tigers and he is doing what good fathers do: insure that his kids get a well-rounded physical fitness and school learning experiences. Their children, Brody (l-r), age 8, and Joel, age 6, look at the camera with delight. This Gilmer County family is our “Folks Who Shine” for this Father’s Day Week! David Corcoran, Sr.