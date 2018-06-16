Glenville City Council deals with Folk Festival’s logistics for next week

Starting on next Mon., June 18, Mayor Dennis Fitzpatrick announced that the usual downtown action plans for the annual 2018 West Virginia State Folk Festival will be put into place.

On Monday, the Conrad Court between United Bank and Town Square Park will be closed to allow for the installation of the Hoedown Square Dance platform and the Festival’s Center Stage.

Then on Thurs., June 21, Main Street in the same area of the bank and park will be shut down at 6 p.m. allowing on street sidewalk and shelter vendors to set up. Then, on Fri.-Sat., June 22-23, East Main Street from the Lewis Street stoplight to College Street will be cordoned off to traffic in order to let Folk Festival activities proceed on schedule and safely.

Then, the following week Conrad Court will still be idled to traffic, allowing the festival’s volunteers to disassemble the dance floor for storage until next year.

