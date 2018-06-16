GCBOE Audit Shows Two Material Weaknesses and One Significant Deficiency

A Certified Public Accounting firm that audited the Gilmer County Board of Education for the year ending June 30, 2107 has determined the accounting practices left two Material Weaknesses and one Significant Deficiency.

The CPA firm of Perry and Associates with offices in Vienna, West Virginia, Marietta, Ohio, St. Clairsville, Ohio and Wheeling, West Virginia was engaged to perform the audit. The audit was performed on the fiscal year July 1, 2016 until June 30, 2017. For all but one month of that fiscal year the GCBOE was under state control.

The first Material Weakness that was found and documented was that the BOE did not have a capital asset listing for its assets that were acquired prior to fiscal year 2016. Because there was no listing of the school system’s capital assets the auditor found that the board had calculated the depreciation expense based on the depreciation expense amount that was taken the previous year. In the auditor’s opinion, this “did not account for any fully depreciated assets.”

See this weeks paper for the rest of the story...