Gilmer County Commission deals with Holt House & Internet service

The Gilmer County Commission kicked off June with their regularly scheduled meeting.

During the session, the commissioners approved several line item budget changes. The movement of funds did not change the budget, it simply put money in categories where the offices needed extra funds.

Angel Ball, who is the payroll/bookkeeping clerk in the Gilmer County Clerk’s Office, reported to the commissioners that currently the county has $377,574.07. Last year at this time, Ball said that the county had $527,820.73. During this meeting, the commissioners voted to pay $101,497.87 in bills.

The commissioners are still working together to be able to transfer ownership of the Holt House to the Gilmer County Historical Society. Commission President Larry Chapman said, “We all agree the Historical Society is best set up to preserve Gilmer County’s history and historical documents,” but the legal aspects of the transfer are still ongoing.

