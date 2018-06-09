GCBOE Handles Business

The Gilmer County Board of Education held a regular meeting May 29 at the board’s office on VanHorn Drive.

Board of Education Superintendent Patty Lowther reported to board members that five students are transferring out of the school system, but five new students are entering the system.

Students transferring out of the system and into the system have to be approved by the BOE. The transfers were approved.

Board members were not given a financial statement to review, but they did receive a list of checks that needed to be written. Treasurer Dan Minney did not attend the meeting due to a personal issue, but Minney has resigned his position with the BOE. His resignation was effective May 31.

