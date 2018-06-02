“FOLKS WHO SHINE:” TANNER ALUMNI REUNION

Our newspaper’s special honors this week go to Lucy Weaver Zagafoose (l-r), a dedicated Tanner School Alumna who spent all year from the last reunion in sewing together this beautiful quilt. It was raffled off to raise money for the Alumni Association’s scholarship fund. Everyone who inspected it had the look of awe in their eyes. And, the lucky winner of the drawing was ... Jessica Law, an employee at the Minigh Family Dentistry in Glenville! Our commendations and “Folk Who Shine” honor go to Lucy, always a kindhearted and sociable lady. DHC, Sr. Publisher-Editor

(Staff photos by Dave Corcoran, Sr.)