Gilmer County High School Class of 2018 graduated on last Fri., May 25 with family and friends cheering them on to the next phase of their lives.

Sixty-two students received their diplomas in the Waco Center during the ceremony. GCHS Principal Nasia Butcher said during the ceremony that nearly 25 percent of the graduating class received the Promise Scholarship. She told the crowd that 25 per cent was the largest percentage of any graduating class in the history of GCHS.

This class also received more than $1.3 million in total scholarship funds from colleges, universities and other types of scholarship funds.

Bayley Wellings, daughter of Tom and Jenny Wellings of Glenville, welcomed the crowd to the graduation ceremony. Wellings told her fellow graduates to “cheer because we don’t have to walk up the stairs to the high school again, but be excited for where you are going in life.”

See this weeks paper for the rest of the story...