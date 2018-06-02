Car Meets Hwy. Pothole

Rosedale Road Collapses Causing Two Accidents

A large section of road collapsing on Rosedale Road causes two wrecks in the early morning hours of Wed., May 23.

According to the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Department, the first accident occurred when 53-year-old Mary L. Dawson, of Glenville, was traveling east on Rosedale Road. The 2014 sports utility vehicle she was driving struck a sink hole that had developed in the roadway. Dawson’s vehicle then veered left, struck a mailbox and went into a field.

Dawson was not seriously injured and made her way back to the roadway where she saw another vehicle approaching the sink hole. The Sheriff’s Department report states that Dawson attempted to get the oncoming vehicle to stop, but could not be seen because it was still dark.

See this weeks paper for the rest of the story...