GIRL SCOUT TO EARN JOURNALISM PATCH

Jodee Frederick, a local Girl Scout (second from left) and her mother, Dedee (second from right), visited the Glenville Democrat/Pathfinder offices last week in order to tour our news/advertising/circulation facility. They learned much about newspapering during their visit from Reporter/Photographer Jeanie Swanson (far left) and Circulation/Ad Sales & Layout/Receptionist Sara Wise (far right). In fact, with the help of Jeanie and Sara, the Girl Scout was able to help layout a page of photos on the local Girl Scouts’ Trip to Washington, D.C.— a big task in newspaper production.

Due to the mother’s and Girl Scout’s alertness, and the suggestion of our able staff, the local Girl Scouts’ Picture Page is being printed in our newspaper in one edition this week and the other, next week. Hence, all of the above people are truly “Folks Who Shine.” DHC, Sr., Pub.-Ed.