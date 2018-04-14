County Commission budget forces Courthouse staffing Reduction...

The Fri., April 6, 2018 meeting of the Gilmer County Commission was called to order at 9:00 a.m. by President Larry Chapman, and, after the Pledge of Allegiance, the meeting immediately got down to business.

Phyllis Starkey, a citizen, came before the County Commissioners to speak on behalf of the employees at the Courthouse who were being “let go” because of the cuts in the County’s Budget. She wanted to know what ‘system or procedure’ were the Commissioners following that demanded these severe cuts. Also, she commented that the employees weren’t properly informed as to whether they were “fired” or “let go” as that can mean all the difference in the world when applying for unemployment. Overall, Mrs. Starkey was disappointed in the lack of communication from the Commissioners.

