City to buy Nextel emergency alert system

(Update: The City’s Spring Cleanup will be at 1 p.m. on this Sat., Apr. 14, due to the snow on last Saturday. Meet at the Morris Stadium Parking Lot to start, if you need supplies.)

After getting an endorsement of the Glenville Citywide Clean-up from 8-year-old Arobealla Self, Mayor Dennis Fitzpatrick recognized the Gilmer County Family Resource Network’s Executive Director Jessica Greenlief to speak.

Ms. Greenlief alerted the City Council at its Mon., Apr. 3 regular meeting that April is both “Child Abuse & Neglect” and “Alcohol Prevention Awareness” Month. She asked that the City Council declare proclamations stating the same, of which the Councilpersons agreed to unanimously.

