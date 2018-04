Pictured are the Sand Fork City Council Members (both past and present) who organized the Sand Fork Community Easter Egg Hunt. They had a great turn out with many families taking part. The Egg Hunt started at 1 p.m., with games and activities following. Prizes were awarded and there were plenty of snacks! From left to right are: Brett Rinehart, Sharon Radabaugh, Connie Carpenter, Sue Edwards, Bob Radabaugh as the Guest of Honor, Mayor James Tatman, Judy Jones.