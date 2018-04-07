FRONTIER EMPLOYEES & COMMUNICATION WORKERS OF AMERICA MEMBERS ERICH LIPSCOMB (L-R) AND RICHARD HENDERSON CHAT IN FRONT OF THEIR GLENVILLE OFFICE.

After three weeks on strike, the Communications Workers of America (CWA) labor union’s members are still up in the air with mixed feelings about the tentative agreement reached with Frontier, Inc.

Yet, those CWA members covering the Gilmer County area are still glad to be back at work. “I’m not the union’s spokesman anymore,” confides former Glenville resident and Local CWA President Richard Henderson, “They voted me out.” However, the ex-president didn’t seem too put out that he doesn’t have that huge responsibility any more.

Continuing, he stresses that it is a “tentative agreement” which the 1,400 union members will have to vote either up or down at the ratification vote later this month of April.

See this weeks paper for the full story...