County Commission Sets 2018-2019 Budget

The Fri., March 30, 2018 special meeting of the Gilmer County Commission was called to order at 9:00 a.m. by President Larry Chapman, and, after the Pledge of Allegiance, the meeting quickly got down to business.

The first item on the very brief agenda was the approval of the 2018-2019 Fiscal year Levy Estimate Budget. Papers were passed out and examined and there was much discussion, but it was approved for a total of $1,970,929.00. A detailed breakdown of the numbers are in the Legals section of this newspaper.

Next on the agenda was the approval of the Poll Workers for the May 8, 2018 Primary Election. The list was passed out to the Commissioners by Jean Butcher who lamented that it is “...getting harder and harder to find poll workers.

See this weeks paper for the full story...